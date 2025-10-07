Homes renovated with natural materials

On Kerssemakersstraat in Mierlo, 89 homes are currently being renovated with new roofs. These roofs are made of all-natural materials, such as wood fiber and straw.

According to the Compaen housing corporation, the renovation is one of the first large-scale projects in the Netherlands based on biobased construction, using natural materials. “We use renewable materials. CO2 is stored here instead of being emitted”, explains Eugene Waterreus of Compaen.

Compaen claims that this construction method will ultimately lower costs for residents. The homes will reportedly be much better insulated.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha