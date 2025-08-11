Thrift shop distracts Hedwig from her pain

Hedwig Vroomen has had her own thrift shop on Kerkstraat in Son en Breugel for two years. Almost everything is free. It is her big hobby, but it also helps her to forget her pain for a while. This instalment of the summer series “De Kerkstraat” comes from Son en Breugel.

Forty-year-old Hedwig is a veteran and was deployed three times. She was injured not during a mission, but during a training exercise. Now she runs a thrift store.

The signs at the entrance to the large building that used to house the Vestzaktheater in Son en Breugel have been covered up. The names of the theatre and the library were still visible, which caused confusion. ‘People still come here because they think there’s a performance.’ She is allowed to rent a space here temporarily from the municipality.

The shop is only open on Saturdays, but it takes her a whole week to prepare for it. ‘Cleaning, tidying up, sorting things out. It takes a really long time.’ She does all this voluntarily, alongside her job at the Ministry of Defence. She has been working there part-time since the accident.

Rappelling

She went on two missions to Afghanistan and one to Turkey. Ten years ago, things went wrong during an abseiling exercise in a quarry in Winterberg, Germany. ‘It’s the most fun part, but I slipped. My ankle twisted inward. I continued down twenty metres on one foot. They caught me at the bottom.’

Her feet are taped, she wears special long socks and ankle braces, she takes medication and has a knee brace. ‘I’m in pain all hours of the day.’ The thrift store is a godsend. ‘It gives me satisfaction and it provides a distraction from the pain.’

Kerkstraat is located right in the centre. It is an ideal location for her shop because it attracts many visitors. Hedwig gives away almost everything: clothing, shoes, bags, puzzles, games. In this way, she aims to combat the throwaway culture and wastefulness.

Dumping

These are items that people bring in themselves and that end up in her shop. Many people are happy to give her nice things, but not everyone. ‘It happens that I say “no” to items and then they dump them around here somewhere. Then I’m stuck with them. At least once a week, I have a full bag dirty clothes, with holes, broken zips, broken buttons. Filthy and covered in stains. Unwashed.’

In her little shop, she serves coffee and biscuits. It has become a meeting place. ‘Visitors form bonds with each other. Young, old, rich, poor, all nationalities are welcome here. And that’s how people meet each other here. But you have to behave yourself.’

Pay nothing

Marijke comes every week. ‘I’m a regular customer. I’m on a low income, so it’s important to be able to get free clothes. Clothes are expensive.’ Hedwig enjoys seeing people who don’t have to pay anything. ‘The surprised faces are also nice when I tell them that almost everything they’ve picked out is free.’

The shop at Kerkstraat 2 in Son en Breugel is open every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

This story is part of the summer series De Kerstraat, a joint project by five Brabant broadcasters: Studio040, Zuidwest TV, Dtv, Omroep Tilburg and Omroep Brabant.

Source: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya