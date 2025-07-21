Winters guiding students, summers selling ice cream

Hedwig Horsten is a mother of two and a veteran in the teaching profession. A difficult divorce and a milk allergy led her to start her own vegan ice cream brand, which is now sold in several places in Eindhoven.

‘

“Delicious ice cream” says a customer. He has been given a cake bowl containing a light brown ball of ice cream and a generous amount of chocolate sprinkles. He treats himself, as he is visiting his mother in Eindhoven and ‘totally in holiday mode’. He is in no hurry and he ties up a chat with the ice cream seller. “Tasty, healthy and cosy” he laughs. Meanwhile, more local residents join the pop-up shop for an ice cream.

Skin colour

The stall with pink umbrellas from Bali, which pops up on Gestelsestraat during this summer week-end, sells ice cream based on rice milk and coconut milk. “Without the overpowering flavour of coconut”, Hedwig adds The six flavours all have a colour that could be a skin colour. Customers therefore do not choose a flavour, but a female figure depicting the ice cream type. This ranges from chocolaty to milky white.

Horsten decided to change course five years ago after a difficult divorce. She wanted to do something positive for her children, who, like herself, had a milk allergy. The step to making her own vegan ice cream as a hobby was quickly made. “Then I started experimenting and took a course with an ice cream maker, THE ice cream maker at the time. One on one. Together we made this recipe and soon I was going to all these markets, like the feelgood market.”

Socially relevant

Neighbours around Gestelsestraat already know where to find Hedwig, as do the clientele of the ‘Kunst van het Kleden’ that provides a stage for Hedwig’s pop-up ice cream shop by offering the shop’s pavement as a pitch. Hedwig chats with customers and plans to grow even further with her ice cream. She muses about hiring staff, social media posts and perhaps a socially relevant project she can support with her ice cream. The teacher/entrepreneur still has some time to put her ideas into action: schools don’t start again until September.

Source: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya