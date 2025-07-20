Visit the golden takins at the Eindhoven zoo

“In the winter they are at an altitude of about 300 meters, but really in the summer they can be up to about 2500 meters in the areas where they live. They really climb up the mountain with the growing season.”

Takins are a type of mountain goats that originates from the Himalayas. The young duo Lau and Born are in a brand new enclosure inspired by the species’ habitat. “In the wild, they are really mountain animals that climb and go down the mountain with the season,” says Egbert-Jan Plas, zookeeper at Eindhoven Zoo.

Design

The zoo cannot imitate a mountain of 2500 meters, but the zoo has done its best to get the mountainous area to Nuenen. “We mainly started looking at how we can compensate for the height difference with many different sizes of rocks and at the same time ensure that it becomes a challenging terrain for those takins,” says Rick Merkx, zoo designer.

Different materials have been used, such as fine rock, sand and grass. “In the mountains, the hooves of the takins wear out naturally. With this design, we want to try to imitate that natural process,” he explains.

Endangered

In the wild, the species is endangered. This is due to poaching, climate change and habitat loss by humans. Eindhoven Zoo is committed to preserving and protecting endangered species. “And what is very important is to educate people and show animals to create awareness for what beauty we have in the world and what we have to fight for to preserve and guard it,” Plas concludes.