Redevelopment Oranjebuurt Nuenen steps closer

After several neighbourhood meetings, an agreement has been signed by the municipality of Nuenen and Woonstichting Helpt Elkander for the redevelopment of the Oranjebuurt. In the next step, the plan will be developed further.

The 22 houses in the Orange neighbourhood will be flattened to make way for the new construction of 40 stacked houses, which will consist of 20 flats and 20 ground-floor flats. It is an important step in the municipality’s ambition to add 325 social housing units in five years.

More greenery

‘Helpt Elkander’ has presented the plans for the redevelopment of the neighbourhood several times to local residents and stakeholders. The reactions to those evenings were taken into account in the plans. These reactions led to adjustments, particularly regards greenery.

