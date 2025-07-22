Postman fired for withheld post

A PostNL mail carrier has been fired after withholding mail for weeks in the Blixembosch neighbourhood. Residents repeatedly reported missing mail, but to no avail. Recently, on a Monday, a letter finally arrived, from PostNL itself, with an explanation.

For nearly a month, residents of a neighbourhood in North Brabant were puzzled by an unusual eemptiness on their doormats. No letters, no packages, and no explanation!

“It’s been like this for at least three weeks”, says resident Heleen van Haaren to Omroep Brabant, who checked her doormat once again on Monday and found nothing. Concerns quickly grew through the local Facebook group, where neighbours realised they were all facing the same problem.

Confusing Updates

Notifications from the PostNL app offered little clarity. Initially, messages cited delays due to busy times. Later, they claimed deliveries had been made — but none of the residents received anything. “That makes you feel a bit ripped off”, one resident commented.

Aside from missed birthday cards and packages, Heleen voiced concern over more critical mail. “I’m waiting for a letter from the hospital”, she explained. “They said it would come by regular mail. I’m afraid I have missed it, and I’m on a waiting list”.

Surprise

While recounting her experience on Monday, Heleen was surprised when a mail carrier finally appeared. “I’ve been in a terrible hurry to deliver the mail for the past few weeks”, he said, hurrying down the street. He revealed the underlying issue: a fellow delivery person had failed to distribute the mail and had instead left it at home.

PostNL Apology

After nearly four weeks, residents began receiving long-awaited letters, along with an official apology from PostNL. The company confirmed that mail had been discovered that should have been delivered weeks earlier. “Our investigation shows that the delivery person did not follow the process correctly”, the letter stated.

The delivery person no longer works for PostNL. “Another person has taken over the job”, the letter added. PostNL assured residents that the withheld mail would be delivered on Monday and Tuesday.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha