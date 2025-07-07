DGG concerned about lack of space for events in centre of Geldrop

The new town centre plans for Geldrop take little account of holding large and small events as yet. At least, that is the concern of the largest party in the municipal council. DGG (Democratische Groep Geldorp) has therefore asked the city council for clarification.

As Geldrop-Mierlo is also struggling with a housing shortage, the municipality wants 1,500 new homes to be built by 2030. Eight hundred of these should rise in the centre of Geldrop. To boost housing construction in the centre of Geldrop, the municipality received a contribution of eight million euros from The Hague four years ago. The municipality itself doubled that amount to also improve the quality and liveability of the centre.

Concerns

LIt is precisely about this liveability that DGG is now voicing its concerns. Last month, the local coalition party was given a guided tour of all kinds of housing projects in the centre of Geldrop. During the tour, party members got the impression that too little consideration is given to the possibilities for events in the village. DGG points in particular to the possibilities at the Marktplein and the old post office, where eventually housing will also be built.

Liveability

DGG stresses that events in the centre are necessary for the liveability and attractiveness of the village. The group therefore wants to know from the mayor and councillors whether there is enough room for events, and how exactly the municipality intends to fill them. DGG also wonders whether, with all the housing plans, there will still be enough space for the weekly market and the annual fair.

Earlier this year, it emerged that the construction of the 800 planned houses in the heart of Geldrop is not really progressing yet. By February, only 62 houses had been completed.

