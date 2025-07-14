Art tour tells history of region

ROOOTS is an art route network that tells the history of Eindhoven, Veldhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, Waalre, Oirschot and Best through art.

An online map shows where the artworks can be found. In Best, the artwork “Groen Goud” tells about the poplar tree, a tree once used for clogs, matches and furniture. Also on the route is the Aviation Observation Bench along the Green Corridor, which plays with the contrast between technology and nature. Thus, places with art are highlighted in different communities. In videos, explanations are given by writer Wim Daniëls and Roy Michael Reymound (Fresku).

The art route is a collaboration of the Eindhoven region municipalities, and was made possible partly with funds from the Regio Deal Brainport Eindhoven.

“As municipalities in the Eindhoven metropolitan area, we collaborated with Brainport Development to make our rich history visible. I am proud of the result, ROOOTS makes our history come alive,” says Niels Wouters, alderperson in Nuenen.

The art route can be followed until September 1.

Source: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya