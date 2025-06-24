She had already become known in Eindhoven with her clothing stores, but since her participation in the TV series ‘The Real Housewives of the South’, more and more people in the rest of the country know who Marjan Strijbosch is. As an entrepreneur in the fashion world, she managed to build up a considerable fortune. “I love Eindhoven.”

Nowadays, Marjan (78) is not often found in Eindhoven. She travels the world for her work and also has homes in Belgium and Miami. Despite this, Eindhoven still has a special place in her heart. “This is my dream place. I love Eindhoven.” And she is not just talking about the city: “The people always speak to me. That cosiness, isn’t that wonderful? That is truly Brabantian.”

Penthouse

The entrepreneur’s striking penthouse is located in the highest point of the Admirant tower in the city centre of Eindhoven. Marjan and her husband Gerard Lankamp’s apartment has been on the market several times, but it has not yet been sold. “We have already received a very high bid, but I was not ready to say goodbye. I am still in doubt about selling it. When the time comes, I will definitely have to shed a tear,” says Strijbosch.

At the age of 17, Marjan came to the Netherlands from Canada. That same year, she opened her first shop with homemade clothes and the ball started rolling. Soon after the opening of her first shop, a second and a third followed. At the age of 21, she had three companies and employed 27 people. She says that she is still successful and hard-working, even though she is almost 80. “I make sculptures, I am an interior designer and I am addicted to my sewing machine.” If it were up to Marjan herself, she would not stop working in fashion until she dies.

Proud

Although she likes to show off her success and wealth, Marjan also has a vulnerable side. This comes up when she talks about her mother. “I am proud that I had such a sweet mother. That person, I loved her so much,” says Marjan, sobbing. “I can’t talk about my mother.” She was able to bring her mother to the Netherlands and support her financially. Marjan’s sister then took care of her mother.

Housewives

A second season of The Real Housewives of the South is now in the making.

Source: Studio040

Translate by Ayşenur Kuran