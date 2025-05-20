Residents rally against XXL distribution center

Action groups ‘Distribution Centre No!’ and ‘XXL NO!’ are staging a large-scale protest on Thursday against constructing a massive distribution centre between Geldrop and Nuenen. The demonstration is expected to draw between 400 and 800 participants.

Many Geldrop residents are outraged that the municipality has permitted three enormous warehouse halls. They fear major disruptions, including excessive traffic, noise pollution, and deteriorating air quality caused by a projected 1,300 daily truck movements. Despite receiving 1,500 objections, the municipality of Nuenen ruled that these concerns were insufficient to halt the project.

Permit Controversy and Legal Battle

While the Nuenen municipal board acknowledges residents’ concerns, officials maintain that the permit was lawfully granted in line with the zoning plan. Protest organisers urge residents to join Thursday’s demonstration, display protest flyers in their windows, and file legal objections.

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo is also pushing back, taking Nuenen to court over the permit’s issuance. Officials fear severe traffic congestion, pollution, and safety risks, particularly at the Bogardeind roundabout near the A67 entrance and exit. Concerns have also been raised over deteriorating air quality and potential delays in emergency response times due to increased traffic.

Ongoing Resistance

This protest is not the first against the proposed distribution centre, reflecting a growing movement determined to challenge its construction.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha