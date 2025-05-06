Fire at Eckart shopping center

On Monday night, the shopping centre Eckart on Orionstraat in Eindhoven suffered considerable smoke damage. Around four o’clock, a fire broke out in an air conditioning unit on the roof, spreading to the shops below.

The fire has severely impacted two stores: a beauty salon featured on the TV show “Bij ons op het Kamp” and an Albert Heijn supermarket.

According to a 112 correspondent, the entire supermarket’s inventory will need to be discarded, as will the nearby Action store. The cause of the fire remains unknown.