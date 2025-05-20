Fast-Tracking the future: Minister pushes for quicker Brainport improvements

On Tuesday, PVV Minister Barry Madlener of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) officially launched explorations into improving accessibility on the northwest side of the region. He also stated his commitment to expediting the process.

The research into the Brainport region’s northwestern accessibility is set to conclude by the end of 2026. The minister said, “I won’t make any promises, but I will explore whether procedures can be accelerated.”

The region is experiencing rapid growth in employment and housing, driven by ASML’s expansion in the northwest of the city. This necessitates infrastructure enhancements, including the Brainport line public transport connection, modifications to A2/N2 roads, and improved access to the northwest area. The Beethoven deal has allocated 503 million euros for these developments.

Significant Impact

“The campus development around ASML is crucial for the Dutch and European economies. That’s why the government, province, and region need to collaborate in ensuring sustainable accessibility”, said Eindhoven alderman Robert Strijk (mobility).

“These explorations are vital—not just for maintaining access to top economic locations, but also for linking them to key hubs and Best station”, added Veldhoven alderman Jeroen Rooijakkers.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha