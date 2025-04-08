Son en Breugel pushes for construction of homes

Son en Breugel will receive a 1.4 million euro provincial subsidy. The municipality is ready to start building twenty biobased homes in the rural area of Sandwyck. These homes are made of natural materials.

“We have now received permission from the council to start the procedure,” says De Jong, who emphasizes that the construction fits within the plans for this neighborhood. Moreover, we are not only building homes but actually want to create a community at this location, where people live and also meet each other. ”

Affordability

According to De Jong, the Ockhuizenweg is primarily about ‘affordable homes for sale, with a rural and natural look’. “But we are also in talks with the housing cooperative, among others, to eventually build social rental homes”.

As mentioned, subsidies are being obtained from the province of Noord-Brabant for developing and constructing the homes. “We meet all the criteria. The first homes are intended for two people, possibly with one child. It will be living in the countryside. Parking will soon be ‘out of sight’, at the edges”.

Process

Instead of following an extensive procedure, the municipal authorities have been permitted to grant the permit using an accelerated procedure. This can even be done within a few days. In a ‘normal’ situation, there is the possibility to submit comments and appeal to the court for six months. “However, we do not have time for this in this case”, De Jong acknowledges.

Attention

The homes to be built now are the first of over three hundred. “With of course also the establishment of all kinds of basic facilities in the future, such as healthcare and education. And attention for nature, water, cultural-historical aspects and recreation”. It is unclear when the first homes can be occupied, but De Jong is betting on mid-2027.

Sandwyck

The municipalities of Son en Breugel, Best and Meierijstad have joined forces with various organisations and entrepreneurs. They advocate for ‘one area regulation with budget’ for the development of Sandwyck. Other parties involved include the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region, the Dommel Water Board and companies such as Heijmans and VDL.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha