Battling WWII Fuel Pollution

Ad Donkers won’t be able to enjoy his garden this summer due to the smell from soil pollution. The back of his house in Gerwen is almost entirely covered with green tarpaulin, as excavators have been working for a month to remove contaminated soil.

The backyards of Ad and seven other neighbours are contaminated with fuel from World War II. Ad and his neighbour Katie Dermout are relieved that the cleanup operation is progressing well and on schedule. However, the strong odour and ongoing work mean sitting outside is not possible this summer.

Pipeline

Ad Donkers discovered the pollution when he tried to dig a well in his backyard and was met with a strong stench. He reported it to the municipality, leading to the discovery of a large fuel contamination from World War II behind his house. The Allies had built an above-ground pipeline there to supply fuel to the troops.

The pipeline in Gerwen started leaking between 1944 and 1947, though the exact cause remains unclear. There are suspicions that locals may have tapped into the pipeline due to fuel shortages at the time. Project leader Jos Hegmans confirms that the cleanup is proceeding as planned, despite a slight delay due to archaeological research.

Stench

The site is filled with the strong smell of petrol, especially when trucks remove loads of contaminated sand. The sand is transported to Moerdijk, where it is cleaned by burning and then reused in construction projects like bridges.

Ad now looks out from his French doors at a green tarpaulin instead of a green oasis. “But I’m glad it’s being removed; otherwise, it would remain a problem. If new residents move in and have to spray it with water, the smell would persist. It’s good that it’s being cleaned up. I expect everything will be back to normal in two to three months”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha