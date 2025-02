The municipality of Nuenen has planted a tree to honour the Ukrainian refugees who have been residing in the Vrouwkesakker building for the past three years.

Despite the pouring rain, a ceremony was held on Monday afternoon where Anna and Lisa, both twelve years old, unveiled the sign at the tree.

They expressed their happiness that the municipality acknowledges the Ukrainian community. “It means respect”, said Lisa.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha