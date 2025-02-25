Long waiting lists for swimming lessons

If you’re looking to start swimming lessons in Eindhoven, be prepared for a long wait. Both public and private pools have waiting lists, sometimes extending up to 18 months. For the municipality of Eindhoven, the issue isn’t just the number of instructors but also having suitable pool times and water availability.

Adults

The municipality notes this rise in adult learners. Around 400 adults are taking swimming lessons through the municipality, with 500 more on the waiting list. The city’s growth contributes to the overall demand for swimming and swimming lessons, according to the municipality of Eindhoven.

In the municipal pools, Tongelreep and Ottenbad, a total of 1250 people are waiting for lessons. The waiting time ranges from 5 to 17 months, with children getting in quicker on Thursdays compared to the popular Saturday and Wednesday afternoons, as per a municipal spokesperson.

Reasons

The reasons for long waiting lists vary per swimming pool. According to a spokesperson for Aegir, there’s currently an increase in registrations from adults with a migration background who want to learn to swim. At the Woensel district swimming club, the wait time is between 6 and 9 months.

At Aegir, the waiting list is also affected by the decrease in volunteers. Since they only work with volunteers and their numbers have declined, fewer swimmers can start at the same time, lengthening the wait.

While adult waiting lists are growing, the lists for children’s lessons at Ottenbad and Tongelreep are decreasing, partly due to extra lessons on Saturdays. The renovated Tongelreep is expected to reduce wait times further.

Essink Sportcentrum has no waiting list. Places become available regularly and are filled immediately on a first-come, first-served basis. At Toucan Sportsclub in the Van Der Valk Hotel, the waiting list is currently closed.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha