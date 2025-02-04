Affordable Housing Tops Agenda for Geldrop-Mierlo Political Parties

As the final full year of the current administrative period begins, political parties in Geldrop-Mierlo are prioritising affordable housing. With municipal elections set for March 2026, Studio040 spoke with three factions in the municipal council to assess the situation.

Priority

Housing remains a critical issue in Geldrop-Mierlo, mirroring the challenges faced by other towns and cities across the country. Both coalition party DPM and opposition parties GroenLinks and SAMEN have identified the housing market as their top priority, driven by the local housing shortage. Despite receiving substantial subsidies four years ago for the construction of 800 homes, only 62 have been completed.

SAMEN faction leader Daan Jansen emphasizes the need to build affordable homes for seniors, young people, and singles, noting the high income required to purchase a house. GroenLinks party leader Paul Kuijken suggests plot division as an alternative solution, allowing for the creation of separate living spaces within existing properties.

Million dollars

The municipality faces a budget deficit of 3.5 million euros, but DPM party leader Jan Peters-Rit argues that construction can proceed by selling municipal land. He also highlights the impact of nitrogen policies and objections on housing projects, expressing hope for progress on key sites like the old Veilingterrein in Mierlo.

Satisfied rates

Political divisions have marked recent debates, with coalition and opposition parties clashing over issues such as paid parking in Mierlo. Despite these challenges, party leaders expressed satisfaction with the municipal council’s performance and cooperation over the past year.

An example of successful collaboration is the decision to maintain the second free hour of parking in Geldrop’s centre, following concerns about the impact of increased parking rates on residents with limited budgets.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha