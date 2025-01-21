New ideas for ‘De Wielewaal’ estate

A hotel, bistro, star restaurant and a wine tasting. The former country house of the Philips family on De Wielewaal in Eindhoven is getting a new purpose. On Tuesday, the new tenants and the municipality presented the plans for the enormous villa. “This will be an accessible place for all Eindhoven residents”.

Hotel

A hotel will be added to the restaurant. It will consist of seven suites. In terms of style, they will match the old country house, and with a connection to the region and the Philips family. “We also want to reflect a bit of history in the interior,” Sobecki explains. The owners could not yet say how much such a room will cost per night, but it is part of the fine dining of the restaurant.

Wine tasting

There will also be a wine tasting room in the country house. It was added by entrepreneur Marc Brouwers, who bought the building from the Philips family in 2007. There is a place to sit and space for 8,000 bottles of wine. The restaurant will also make use of it.

Green estate

The estate De Wielewaal, as large as 200 football fields, belonged to the Philips family until 2007. The municipality bought the estate and the associated houses from Brouwers in 2022, with the aim of opening the park and the buildings to the public. Last week it was announced that a visitor centre of Natuurmonumenten will be established in the former gardener’s house. The organisation will give excursions on the estate and will help maintain nature.

A large part of the estate should be open to the public in the second half of this year. The country house is expected to open in the first half of 2026.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha