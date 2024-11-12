GLOW Arrives in Oirschot

“Uptown girl. She’s been living in her uptown world”. Historical figures performing famous songs is one of the light artworks featured at GLOW in Oirschot. Similar to last year, the light art festival has also expanded to several villages around Eindhoven. “I didn’t even know it was here”.

Blessing

Some visitors see the limited awareness of GLOW in Oirschot as a blessing. Compared to Eindhoven, the picturesque village is much quieter. “You don’t have to push through crowds here. It’s great”, says one female visitor. Despite the rain, dozens of people came out to see the light artworks, from St. Peter’s Basilica to the Chapel of the Franciscan Sisters. They are thoroughly enjoying it. “I was disappointed in Eindhoven, but here we are only enthusiastic”, said another visitor.

Beautiful Mix

There is a mix of larger and smaller light projections. “The walls are beautifully illuminated, and a poem by the village poet, Roel Timmers, is projected”, explains a passer-by. “It doesn’t get boring. The music keeps flowing and when it drizzles, the light effects change each time”.

GLOW in Oirschot and the surrounding areas can be visited until Saturday.

