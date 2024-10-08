From binge eating to marathon running

Running plays an important role in the life of Demi Op Heij (27). For years, the Eindhoven native was unhappy with herself and neglected her body, but then decided to put on her running shoes. Within eleven months, she changed from stuffing herself to running the Eindhoven Marathon this upcoming Sunday.

Struggles to Strength

For eight years, she battled an eating disorder. “I engaged in extreme binge eating to suppress my emotions. Additionally, I had the bad habit of smoking and vaping. I thought I had to accept my emotions and binge eating since they had been part of my life for so long”. To distract herself, she worked excessively, which eventually led to burnout.

Running became her path to self-improvement. “The feeling you get when you run is so nice. It feels like you can take on the world”. She now has running training sessions three times a week. “I usually run long distances on weekends. But it’s not just about training. I also ensure I get enough sleep and eat the right food to maintain my energy levels”.

Dreams coming true

Participating in her hometown marathon on Sunday is something she never imagined at the end of last year. “I didn’t even expect to be able to run five kilometres in a row, let alone a whole marathon. It shows you can go much further than you initially think. If I can do it, anyone can. You just have to push your boundaries”.

Her focus isn’t solely on her performance; she has an important message to share. “Always stay true to yourself and your values. Don’t be swayed by others’ opinions or expectations. I had hit rock bottom, but I managed to climb out”.

Writing

She is also channelling her experiences into writing. “I’m working on an autobiographical novel that includes many traumatic events. I’m writing it as a self-help book so others can benefit from it too”.

But first, the marathon, where her primary goal is to finish. “I aim to complete the distance in four hours and fifteen minutes, although that’s quite fast. I’ll be disappointed if I don’t manage it within 4.5 hours”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha