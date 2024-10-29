KEVN, Tarek Beshta, and Frino Win Eindhoven Culture Award 2024

Art gallery KEVN, theater act Frino, and artist Tarek Beshta have won the Eindhoven Culture Award 2024.

The winners received an award and a cash prize of €8,000, which was announced on Monday evening at the Effenaar. Each year, the Culture Award is presented to an artist or organization that has made a meaningful contribution to the city in the field of culture.

The Appreciation Award for Organization went to art gallery KEVN. “Kelderman and Van Noort (KEVN) offer a unique and versatile space where art, culture, and hospitality come together. With their café, terrace, studios for creators, and exhibition space, they manage to create an accessible and inspiring environment for a broad audience, playing a unifying role within the city’s community,” stated the jury.

Incentive Award

The Appreciation Award for Organization was won by artist Tarek Beshta, who struck a deep chord with the jury. “He shows that sometimes it’s precisely this unpolished purity that resonates with the audience. The jury experienced this as well; at first glance at his work, they were deeply moved. His pieces are powerful, with a beautifully recognizable style, created by a high-quality artist of whom Eindhoven can be proud.”

The theater act Frino was the winner of the Incentive Award. The duo describes their act as “a millennial Theo Maassen founding ‘De Jeugd van Tegenwoordig’ in GTA Woensel-West.” This unique style impressed the jury.

“Frino is a promising and unique musical theater act that, with its distinctive style and authentic sound, is evolving into a true ambassador for the city of Eindhoven. As young and independent creators, they bring a refreshing and defiant energy to the Dutch music scene with their strong connection to the Eindhoven dialect. Their theater is not only fun and energetic but also artistically high-caliber, setting them apart from other acts.”

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran