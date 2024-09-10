The first success was self-made hold music for customers on the phone. Now, Dierenziekenhuis Eindhoven has released an entire album with ‘unique music for animal lovers’, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

They managed to surprise friends and foes with their first release, AI music that customers still hear when they call the company and are put on hold. Now the Dierenziekenhuis has gotten a taste for it and has released an entire album. ‘Welcome to the Dierenziekenhuis‘ is the title. “With 13 wonderful songs, we give you the summer of your dreams. From moving, sad to ultimately funny and here and there with a clear message”, can be read on the company’s website.

Alpaca

Stijn Peters, initiator: “The first song is still a big success. That’s why we decided to make this album. We wrote the lyrics ourselves and AI came up with the music. My personal favorite is the house song ‘Alpaca’. I like that style.” The songs can be listened to via Spotify. If they ever become so popular that they start generating money, Peters already has a destination in mind. “Then of course it will go to charity.”

Source:Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran