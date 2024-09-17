Ameezing Eindhoven in the spirit of liberation

The eighteenth edition of Ameezing Eindhoven is this year dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Eindhoven. The music event takes place at the Van Doorne kiosk, in the Stadswandelpark.

Thanks in part to the support of sponsors, Ameezing Eindhoven is again free for all visitors this year. The program includes a Sting Coverband and the sixty-piece and four-part Lampegats Mixed Men’s Choir with musical accompaniment by the Ameezing Band.

The songs are in Dutch and English and sometimes even in French, German or Spanish. To be able to sing along, the lyrics are projected on screens. ‘And if you can’t manage to sing along to the right lyrics, la-la-la is also good’, according to the organization of the Lampegats Mixed Male Choir.

Warm-up

Ameezing Eindhoven will take place on Friday 20 September. The square will open at 18:00. From 19:00 the audience will be warmed up and can sing along with the cover band Sting Alike. Ameezing Eindhoven starts at 20:00. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha