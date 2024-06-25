Mega statue of Michael Jackson in trouble

The world-famous statue of Michael Jackson still rests. A new destination has not yet been found, even after five years. The ten-meter-high statue was suddenly removed from McDonald’s in Best in 2019 after the singer became controversial.

The most serious contender was Almere. The statue could be placed at Michael Jackson Square. Here, too, the bad reputation ultimately stopped the plans. A village in Drenthe also quickly lost its interest. The statue was supposed to be in a disco but, alas not.

Even Johan Vlemmix had plans. He wanted to place the enormous Michael at his ‘Palace Soestdijk II’ in Eindhoven or his observatory in Hoeven, but nothing got off the ground.

Documentary

The statue was removed in April 2019 because the ‘King of Pop’ was discredited by the documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’. In it, two boys talk about how they became victims of child sexual abuse by the artist.

After the documentary, there was a worldwide fuss surrounding the singer. That is why, according to the fast food chain, the iconic statue no longer fits the image of the family restaurant. Without notice, McDonald’s removed the statue one day. The 3,000-kilo statue is located in a warehouse at an unknown location.