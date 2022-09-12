Huge crowds again at Schiphol, airlines to cancel flights

The airport is again very busy. The lines extend far beyond the departure halls, and complaints are pouring in on social media. People fear missing their flight. Travellers must take into account long waiting times, delays and cancellations. People who miss their flight because of the waiting times can report to Schiphol for compensation.

The cause of the crowds is a shortage of security personnel, says an airport spokesperson. “The problem is that less security is at work than expected. As a result, passengers flow can not be managed.” He further explains that security personnel are ordered based on the expected number of travellers.

EasyJet has cancelled several flights tonight. According to a spokesperson, this has nothing to do with the call from the airport but with previous changes. On the other hand, TUI, Corendon and EasyJet say they will not respond to Schiphol’s cancellation request. “We just let those people go on holiday,” said a TUI spokesperson.

Transavia cancels a flight to Paris-Orly at the beginning of the evening, just like a flight to Porto. According to the company, flights for which passengers are already queuing will continue. Transavia says it finds the situation annoying for passengers. “We would have preferred to have heard this earlier from Schiphol,” said a spokesperson.

Source: Omroepbrabant

Translated by: Seetha