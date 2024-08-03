Theme Park DippieDoe celebrates its silver jubilee

In 1999, the park opened its doors for the first time with an indoor playground. Over the past 25 years, DippieDoe has grown a lot bigger and expanded outdoors too. That is where the party is happening now. “It is always fun here, of course,” says team leader Rico van Gerven. “But it is even more fun now. We have set up an entire square with entertainment and food. For children and their parents.”

Truly Magical

It is not only a magical place for the children. Employees also enjoy going to work, such as Ben van Lierop. He has been working in the park for four years. “There is nothing better than seeing laughing children all day long,” he thinks. He enjoys interacting with visitors the most. That’s why he prefers to work at the swing ship and the swing carousel. “You always wait there with a whole group of children for the next ride. That gives you the chance to cheer them on a bit and have fun with the children,” he laughs. For him, it’s not just a party now. “The atmosphere is good, of course, but to be completely honest, that’s always the case. Anniversary or not.”