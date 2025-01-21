Fund to enhance liveability on Kruisstraat and Woenselse Markt

Kruisstraat and Woenselse Markt recently got their own fund, the so-called Business Investment Zone (BIZ). This means that property owners and entrepreneurs will jointly invest to make the area more liveable. The municipality is also contributing. In total, at least €200,000 will be invested in the fund.

Varied offer

The situation calls for action. The shopping area is struggling with a negative image. What was once a lively shopping area has now changed into a zone with one-sided suppliers: Mediterranean supermarkets, kebab shops and phone shops dominate the street. In addition, there is nuisance and crime.

Focus

Each BIZ has its own focus. While entrepreneurs mainly focus on marketing and promoting events, property owners emphasize attracting an acquisition agent or center manager. This person must ensure that the shopping and catering area becomes more varied. “That does not mean that existing shops have to disappear”, says Wilma Castelijns, secretary of the BIZ. “But when a building becomes available, we do look more critically at the variation in the offer”.

In the short term, the owners will sit down with the entrepreneurs. There is room for new concepts and for start-up companies that may be able to get a rent reduction, Castelijns explains.

Goal

The ultimate goal is a lively, varied and pleasant shopping area. Castelijns does not expect any earth-shattering changes in the short term, but the first major improvements should be visible within five years.

Source: studio040

Translated by: Seetha