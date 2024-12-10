Long traffic jams on A58

On Tuesday morning, traffic on the A58 from Tilburg to Eindhoven faced a significant jam near Best due to an accident around six o’clock. One lane was temporarily closed.

This closure caused a fourteen-kilometre traffic jam from the De Baars junction at its peak, with delays reaching up to 45 minutes. The ANWB recommended an alternative route via Den Bosch on the A65, N65, and A2. Although the lane reopened around seven o’clock, the traffic jam still stretched seven kilometres by 7:30 am.

In the opposite direction, from Eindhoven to Breda, traffic was also congested following an accident at the De Baars junction. The left lane was closed after several cars collided. This resulted in a nine-kilometre traffic jam from Oirschot around 7:15, causing a 30-minute delay. Traffic was being directed over the hard shoulder.

Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha