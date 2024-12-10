Eindhoven plans to address cycling bottlenecks

The municipality of Eindhoven plans to address several bicycle bottlenecks in the city to enhance traffic safety. This includes resolving issues on the Keizersgracht.

The intersection of Marconilaan, Beukenlaan, Galileïstraat, and Anthony van Leeuwenhoeklaan is set for some changes. The nearby Gloeilampplantsoen will become a 30 km/h zone, and a zebra crossing will be added to enhance pedestrian safety.

At the intersection itself, minor infrastructural adjustments will be made to improve cyclist safety. The crossings at Galileïstraat and Van Leeuwenhoeklaan will also be upgraded, and the traffic lights will be adjusted to turn green more quickly.

The traffic lights at the Keizersgracht/Grote Berg intersection will have shorter waiting times. Additionally, more bicycle parking spaces will be added to Keizersgracht. Extra parking will be provided at the beginning of Stratumseind, near Bleekweg.

Finally, the city is conducting a study to improve traffic safety at Floraplein. The study will explore the possibility of creating a bicycle bridge or tunnel at the Floraplein and Leenderweg intersection, with results expected before summer 2025.