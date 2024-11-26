Robot Badger monitors airbase

At Eindhoven Air Base, they have an AI robot to secure part of the terrain. This robot can address people, for example, to identify themselves. It is still a test, only in Eindhoven. But if the test is successful, more Dutch defence sites will be secured this way.

The patrol robot ‘Badger’ has two robot eyes that blink regularly. On top is an orange flashing light. The large wheels ensure that they can handle different terrains. The robot is full of cameras. “It has a 360-degree view”, says Atilla, commander of the patrol area at Eindhoven Air Base. “It can drive around independently”.

Actions

Badger starts by taking images, for example of the thirteen kilometre long fence at the air base. “When it drives its route, the robot checks whether these images are still the same.”

The robot sees everything that deviates from the normal. Lights still on at an odd time, open doors, someone in the bushes or an unknown vehicle on the terrain. “If the robot discovers a hole in the fence or something else that is different, that does not match the images made beforehand”. Reactions A security guard will then receive a notification on his phone or laptop. This can be useful for Defence to discover activists who want to enter the site in time.

The robot can also talk to itself. Badger has a built-in microphone. It can be listened to remotely. For example, the robot can also ask, ‘Can you identify yourself?’. `Security guards can then talk to the person remotely via the robot. Supplement The robot is intended as a supplement, not a replacement. “If something is wrong, a security guard must intervene”. Arming a robot is certainly not the intention. “It is a means to help the security guards to drive extra patrols, especially at night. The robot has a heat image. At night, the robot sees more than a security guard can see. Then we can use it well”. According to Atilla, the robot has a bright future for the airbase if the Defence considers the test successful. “In the future, we can use it to drive patrols to guard aircraft here”. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha