Concerns about extra social housing

Residents of Vaartbroek in Eindhoven are unhappy about the city council’s idea to add a thousand homes to the area. According to local residents, the first plan leads to unnecessary demolition of social housing.

Balance

More expensive housing in the neighbourhood does not always lead to a positive result. It can also lead to alienation and rejection of the current residents.“The balance is being rudely disrupted, no more cohesion, reduced visibility, loss of social control, increase in anonymity, a very large hidden problem as a result. Studies show that the behaviour and well-being of residents and the associated social cohesion cannot be designed in planning terms,” the letter states.

Three houses

Instead of demolishing social housing now located at the Amandelpark, it would be much better to build new housing at the Braambesweg, with spacious plots with bungalows. On the surface on which those three houses are located, there are 21 single-family homes at the Amandelpark, according to the residents. According to them, it would make more sense to buy out the residents of those buildings.

Motion

The Socialist Party (SP) supports the residents. The faction is submitting a motion advocating that the city’s growth should not fall solely on the shoulders of tenants. The SP also sees the plots on the Braambesweg as a place where the city government’s plans can come to fruition.

The faction generally calls on the city government to ‘look at the possibilities of private ownership’ when realising new construction projects. The motion and the plan will be voted on Tuesday evening, November 26. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha