First Portuguese fans in the centre for Champions League

On Tuesday afternoon, the first supporters of Sporting Clube de Portugal gathered at the centre square. The atmosphere is lively with drinks, and club songs echoing across the square. Later that evening, PSV will face the Lisbon football club in the first round of the Champions League.

“This is one of the most beautiful cities in Europe”, says a Portuguese fan. “It’s clean and the roads are good”.

Prediction

Fans predict an evenly-matched game with plenty of goals tonight. Sporting fans are counting on Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres to score, while PSV supporters believe Luuk de Jong will be the key player. Despite the optimism from both sides, Portuguese fans are confident their team will edge out a victory, with 1-2 being a commonly predicted score.

PSV will play their second match of the first round at home. Two weeks ago, the Eindhoven team suffered a decisive defeat against Italian side Juventus. Therefore, coach Peter Bosz’s team must secure a good result on Tuesday evening.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha