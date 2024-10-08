Critics argue tram Line is more cost-effective

With GroenLinks as the largest party and D66 and PvdA also advocating progressive mobility policies, Rob van der Bijl, a visiting professor of mobility planning at Ghent University, finds the current political decisions surprising. For instance, the city is allocating 1 billion euros to construct an underground bus station, a move Van der Bijl questions.

“An underground bus station is not a beneficial addition to a city. I honestly can’t think of any successful underground bus stations worldwide. Additionally, the construction involves complex tunnels, ramps, and infrastructure, and it hardly improves public transport in Eindhoven”, says Van der Bijl.

Current Situation

“The current Neckerspoel bus station is still fairly new and functions well, there is sufficient capacity”, the mobility expert sees. “But the choice is still made to build an underground bus station. But accessibility and mobility in Eindhoven will not improve from that”.

“I think that with a logical route, you can make a tram line profitable”. Rob van der Bijl, visiting professor of mobility planning at Ghent University

“It’s real estate development,” says Van der Bijl. “Then buildings can be put up above it. That bus station was built with 1 billion euros of public money and then developed so that commercial real estate companies could make money with it. Building a tram line is expensive, but it doesn’t cost a billion euros”.

ASML

ASML has grown enormously and will continue to grow, the city expects to have around 300,000 inhabitants by 2040. “I can imagine that if you draw a logical route through the city, you can make a first tram line profitable. Then you have to be able to draw a logical route along all the popular places, such as the High Tech Campus, De Run, the TU/e ​​campus, the Philips Stadium and the airport”.