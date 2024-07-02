TU/e and KU Leuven invest millions in collaboration

Eindhoven University of Technology and KU Leuven are going to work together more closely in the field of semiconductors. The universities are spending four million euros together for this. Companies ASML and IMEC will also be closely involved.

Semiconductors

The universities want to jointly train PhD candidates to become top experts in the field of semiconductors. To do this, they will have to conduct research in the field of artificial intelligence, software development, material science and microchip technology. Money will also be invested by the universities to explore new research paths.