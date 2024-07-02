TU/e and KU Leuven invest millions in collaboration

Eindhoven University of Technology and KU Leuven are going to work together more closely in the field of semiconductors. The universities are spending four million euros together for this. Companies ASML and IMEC will also be closely involved.
Semiconductors
The universities want to jointly train PhD candidates to become top experts in the field of semiconductors. To do this, they will have to conduct research in the field of artificial intelligence, software development, material science and microchip technology. Money will also be invested by the universities to explore new research paths.
KU Leuven and TU/e also want to jointly set up master’s programs in several areas, such as photonics and quantum technology. The establishment of a joint bachelor’s program is also being investigated. Finally, the universities are jointly setting up a summer school for around a hundred top students.
Autonomy
The rectors of both universities are enthusiastic about the agreement. “We have high expectations of this collaboration,” says TU/e rector Silvia Lenaerts. “As top institutions in the field of semiconductors, both embedded in their own regional knowledge and innovation ecosystem, we complement each other perfectly.”
According to her, Europe faces a major challenge to gain a better position in the global semiconductor sector. “This is crucial for our strategic autonomy, for our earning power and for solving societal challenges. This cooperation is a very important step in that direction.”
Backbone
Rector Luc Sels of KU Leuven is also enthusiastic. “We speak the same language in so many ways. I am very pleased that we can build on our trust-based relationship, on the geographical proximity and existing collaborations with TU/e. This will allow us to further position our interconnected regions as an important backbone of the European semiconductor landscape”.
Source: Studio040
Translated by: Seetha