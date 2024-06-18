Vacant real estate calls for attention

The municipality of Eindhoven has 34 vacant real estate sites. This mainly concerns houses, of which 23 are empty. In addition, several empty school buildings and studios.

Asylum The vacant homes are not completely without use. The municipality of Eindhoven rents them out as anti-squat objects through vacancy manager VPS. In addition, vacant municipal real estate is regularly used as a reception location. An example is the location at Eindhovenseweg 50, which has recently been available for refugee reception.

Schools In addition to the houses, there are three empty school buildings too. On Christinastraat, there is a building with an area of ​​1217.1 square meters awaiting area development. A new tenant is being sought for the 2220.9 square meter school building on Jan Luikenstraat. Finally, the city has to determine the future purpose of an old school with a gymnasium on Koenraadlaan. Studios In addition, there is a striking amount of empty studio space in the municipality. A studio on Tongelresestraat consists of 128 square meters and is awaiting area development. There is 628.7 square meters of empty studio space on Bilderdijklaan; a new tenant is being sought for that area. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha