Children in the region are learning to eat healthy

To pay attention and perform well in class, children need energy. Healthy food is therefore important. Therefore, the ‘Trommel zonder rommel’ (Junk-free lunchbox) campaign was launched in the region. A primary school in Mierlo also participated.

According to Alderperson Sanders, this is a prime example of habits people have acquired, often from a young age. “Our children live in a different society. In the past, they played outside much more, and young people were far more active. Now they are generally heavier, and healthy eating is more important than ever”.

Teacher Tom van Lieshout agrees. “We encourage parents and children to bring the healthiest lunch possible. This doesn’t always go smoothly, so we think it’s very important to emphasise this again at the start of the school year”.

“I just had a wrap and a sandwich with chicken breast, tomatoes, and cucumber. I think that’s it”, says a ten-year old at Puur Sang primary school, Mierlo. Along with his classmates, he was treated to a healthy lunch by Alderperson Mathil Sanders of the municipality.

Daan (10) proves that this is different for everyone. He also ate healthily. “I had a peanut butter sandwich and one with egg. And then grapes and tomatoes. Normally I have a sandwich with chocolate sprinkles or chocolate spread. Less healthy, sure, but much tastier”.

