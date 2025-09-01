Babies in region will get jab against RS virus

Starting in September, newborn babies will receive a vaccination against the RS virus, which can cause common cold snd other diseases. The virus causes 1,500 to 3,000 babies nationwide to be admitted to hospital.

The jab that babies receive is intended to protect them against respiratory infections that the virus can cause, including colds. This is particularly dangerous for young babies, according to the GGD. It can also lead to shortness of breath or even pneumonia.

The virus mainly strikes in autumn and winter. Babies born outside this period will not receive the jab until September or October. Babies born in autumn or winter will receive the jab when they are two weeks old.

No vaccine

The jab administered by the GGD Brabant-Zuidoost is not a vaccination. After a vaccination, the body itself produces antibodies. In this case, the injection contains what is known as “passive immunisation”, whereby the antibodies are already present in the injection.

80 per cent

In other countries where the jab is given, the number of hospital admissions with the RS virus has fallen by 80 per cent. Side effects are generally rare, according to the GGD. ‘Very occasionally, babies develop a rash, or the injection site becomes red or swollen for a short time. And very occasionally, a baby develops a fever. If your baby has a fever, contact your GP.’

The campaign is also being rolled out in other parts of the country.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya