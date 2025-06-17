First smoke-free bus stop in Son en Breugel

While the professional paver removes the stones so that the special tile can be placed in front of the bus shelter at the Raadhuisplein in the centre of Son, a woman asks what is going on here. When she hears about a smoke-free generation, she responds enthusiastically. “I have stopped smoking and I wholeheartedly support this. Of course, it is easy for me to talk now, but smoking is simply bad for your health”.

Seeing is doing

According to Boersma, making bus stops smoke-free is the first step towards realising that smoke-free should be the norm. “You may be able to prevent young people from starting to smoke, because ‘seeing smoking makes you smoke’. It also prevents harmful passive smoking by travellers at bus stops, and you contribute to sustainability and a clean environment. And no more cigarette butts on the ground”.

Grevink emphasises that the municipality cannot take enforcement action, but that the stickers and tiles at the bus stops are a starting point for a conversation about smoking. Two girls are sitting on a bench on the Raadhuisplein. One of them is puffing on a vape. “It won’t make me smoke less, but I think it’s a good idea”, she says wisely.

E-cigarettes