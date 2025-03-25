Blood bank sends donors elsewhere

The Sanquin blood bank at Maxima Medical Center in Woensel is grappling with a staff shortage, so over 18,000 Eindhoven donors are being referred to blood donation centers outside the region.

An influx of new donors has heightened the workload, stretching the limited workforce too thin to accommodate all appointments. According to Sanquin’s spokesperson, Merlijn van Hasselt, the shortage stems from retirements, sick leaves, and other absences. “We cannot overburden our current team, so some appointments in Eindhoven are being deferred”.

Sanquin offers travel compensation for donors willing to visit alternative locations to ease the inconvenience. Van Hasselt emphasized the enthusiasm of donors, who are determined to contribute to this vital cause.

In response to the crisis, the blood bank has temporarily slowed the recruitment of new donors and instead shifted its focus to hiring more staff. Alongside healthcare professionals, volunteers also support donors during their visits.

Sanquin is optimistic about resolving the staffing issues as new hires join the team in the coming months. Each year, blood donations benefit over 100,000 patients nationwide —a testament to donors’ critical role.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha