Eindhoven trial to boost vaccination coverage

More attention must be given to people’s cultural backgrounds, and those who have important roles in the community will be engaged to raise awareness of the importance of vaccinations.

Vaccination coverage

The trial is necessary because there has been a downward trend in the region for some time. Covid and misinformation on social media have contributed to a falling number of vaccinations. This led to, for example, the outbreak of measles in the spring of 2024. The GGD says the vaccination coverage was between 87 and 91 per cent at the time.

The college says the trial will last for four years and the results will be published so that the approach, if it turns out to bring the desired results, can be copied in other neighbourhoods.

