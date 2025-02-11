Anna hospital goes digital: visit only when necessary

Anna Hospital in Geldrop is set to digitalize its services. Anna Zorggroep plans to invest in apps, online consultations, and innovative care solutions. This initiative aims to address the growing demand for healthcare in the region, driven by population growth and ageing. By 2030, 60% of the population is expected to be over 50, increasing healthcare needs.

Digitalization Efforts

To adapt, Anna Zorggroep will focus on digitalization, minimizing hospital visits. Digital consultations and telemonitoring will be implemented. For instance, the Patient Journey App allows COPD patients to be monitored remotely, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits.

Telemonitoring has already shown promise, with diabetes patients’ sugar levels being monitored remotely via an app linked to an insulin pump.

Optimization and Efficiency

Digitalisation will free up specialists to assist patients who need in-person care. Administrative tasks will also become more efficient through digital processes. This approach will not compromise care for older patients, ensuring digital solutions are used only when suitable.

Local and Preventive Care

The care group aims to enhance preventive care, supporting patients in their environments. The ultimate goal is to ensure hospital visits are only for essential cases. Several pilot projects are already underway, with the care group awaiting approval for a €9 million investment to implement these changes. This transformation is necessary to meet regional healthcare challenges, with funding expected to be clarified by spring.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha