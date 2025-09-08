After a year’s absence, the Fakkeltocht is back

The Fakkeltocht will take place again this year in Eindhoven, according to the event organisers. Last year, the traditional Christmas Eve walk was canceled due to organisational problems.

One of the problems was a shortage of volunteers. According to the organisation, that problem has now been solved: many old and new volunteers have signed up to do their bit in December. These are Eindhoven residents from a variety of backgrounds who feel a connection to the event’s message, the organisation emphasizes.

Tradition

The Fakkeltocht has a long tradition in Eindhoven. Since 1992, residents have been coming together to spread the message of connection, peace, and tolerance. This is done symbolically with torches, in a long procession through the city. In recent editions, around 5,000 people have taken part each time.

The reason for the first torchlit procession was an attack by right-wing extremists on Turkish migrants in Solingen, Germany, in the 1990s. Five people were killed in the attack.

