With prices between 1.50 euros and 4 euros for a ride in an attraction, the funfair in Best can be called relatively ‘affordable’. The organisation even pretends that it is ‘the cheapest funfair in the Netherlands’.

For a young couple from Eindhoven, the low prices at the Best Funfair make it an easy choice for a family outing. “It helps us let the kids try more rides”, the mother says. “They’re still too young for the scary stuff, luckily!” She and her husband also enjoy the atmosphere, and he appreciates that the attractions remain accessible. “It’s great that it’s affordable for everyone”.

Another father, strolling with his two kids, agrees: “It’s holiday time, and you want to do something fun with them. You shouldn’t complain about the cost, especially when it’s this reasonable”. Though the dad prefers to stay grounded, his kids are eager to explore.

“The Breakdance is fine”, says the boy. His sister wants something thrilling, but hesitates at the giant swing ride. “We’re not scared of heights and will give it a shot”. Then, with smiles and plans for pizza and spaghetti in Italy, they’re off again.

For slightly older kids, the funfair in Best feels like a dream come true. One boy, beaming as he steps off the Booster Maxxx ride, shares that while his parents pitched in some money, he also earns his own through a part-time job. “I like that the funfair isn’t too pricey. It means I can try out loads of rides. Best is the only funfair I go to,” he says.

Two clever brothers also enjoy the fair in their village, but they admit this one in Best is “ten times bigger” and “you can win a lot more here”. They proudly show off the prizes they’ve collected—trophies of an eventful day. But now, it’s time to head home. They’ve seen it all, and more importantly, they’ve spent all their grandpa’s money! Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha