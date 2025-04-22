Young Artists Shine at Van Abbemuseum Exhibition

A painting about food and happiness, and a train adorned with colouring pages are among the highlights of a new exhibition at the Van Abbemuseum. The exhibition, titled ‘Radically Mine,’ features the work of 250 students who spent months creating their pieces. They participated in workshops and drew inspiration from local artists.

Surprise and Delight

A selection of the students’ artworks will be on display until June. Willemijn, a student at Rodenburg College in Rosmalen, was thrilled to see her colourful painting of sushi and a pretzel. “I just gave my talk to the jury, and then I was told that I was one of the winners”.

Sjoerd, a student from Montessori College, shared the idea behind his artwork: a small cardboard train with drawings of people inside. “My artwork is about not judging people so much, but still keeping an eye on each other.”

Connecting with Art

“The most important thing about the exhibition is that visitors can see what today’s young people are concerned about and that we teach the young people to get in touch with art and their inner selves,” says Glenda Pattipeilohy, coordinator and project leader.

This is the sixteenth edition of ‘Radically Mine,’ with thousands of students having participated over the years. “It means a lot to me that we at the Van Abbemuseum get to know the students through their art with this project”. The museum aims to encourage young people to express their dreams, stories, and visions through this project.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha