Unity Festival of Lights” at the CKE featured Indian and Dutch cultures.

Visitors explored workshop booths such as Madhubhani Painting and lamp making. A ‘Santa’ added to the festive quotient.

Traditional Indian dance performances, playback singing from Indian and Dutch artists, a live band and DJ blended various genres, highlighting the fusion of Indian and Dutch artistic expressions.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many people come together to celebrate our differences,” said Denise van Dun, one of the event organisers from Gildebuurt Eindhoven. “Cultural integration is vital to creating a more inclusive community. We’re not just showcasing the beauty of individual cultures, but also creating an opportunity for dialogue and collaboration among people from different backgrounds, ” said Mahesh Vallabh Pandey, the partnering event organiser from Stichting Sanskriti & Sanskar.

The Mayor of Eindhoven, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Gandhi center director Krish Gupta, Eindhoven stadsgezant Angelique Bellemakers and councillor Miriam Frosi were present. They emphasised that learning from each other and embracing differences fosters stronger community ties and promotes an environment of coexistence.