Weekend Tips from Yvette

It’s the weekend in Eindhoven but where could you go to? There are some nice events in Eindhoven that you can visit online. You can see the Mosa Trio live from the Muziekgebouw Eindhoven, play The Global Online Quiz with friends and family, wat the dance performance Asian Celebration from the Parktheater or dance the afternoon a way with the Status Quo Forever band live from Cafe Wilhelmina. Read more on Eindhoven News.
Friday: Mosa Trio live from the Muziekgebouw Eindhoven
Saturday: Global Online Quiz #17 by the guys of number 42
Saturday: Asian Celebration – dance performance from Parktheater
Sunday: Status Quo Forever New Years Concert from Cafe Wilhelmina
