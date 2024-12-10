Eindhoven power grid gets priority

The municipality of Eindhoven and the Brainport region will be prioritized in the power grid expansion. The government has decided to fast-track the construction of a high-voltage substation in Wijchen, Gelderland, to enhance the power supply.

Grid congestion The tight capacity on the power grid – also known as grid congestion – has been a topic of conversation in the region for some time now. Together with the tight housing market, it is the major bottleneck in the scale leap that Eindhoven is facing.

For a long time, it seemed that The Hague could do nothing about the capacity shortage of the power grid in the region. Expanding the power grid requires a lengthy planning process and there are also problems in other parts of the country. This ensures that the list of companies waiting for a connection is getting longer and longer. Solution The government’s decision to fast-track the construction of a high-voltage substation in Wijchen provides a solution. This substation will supply electricity to North-East Brabant, freeing up capacity in that region for use by South-East Brabant. This decision came after lobbying efforts by Brainport Development, the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region, and grid operator Tennet.

National Interest

Bas Maes, the Provincial Executive of Noord-Brabant, expressed his satisfaction with The Hague’s decision. “It’s encouraging that the ministry recognizes the national importance of this high-voltage station and has responded to our appeal. Addressing grid congestion is one of our key priorities, and this development offers new prospects for residents and businesses in eastern Brabant”.

However, the high-voltage station in Gelderland is not expected to be completed until 2033.

