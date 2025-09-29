Innovative products in spotlight during ‘Maker Days Eindhoven’

Youp Houtkamp wins the 2025 award

During the creative festival “Maker Days Eindhoven”, the winners of the Innovation Awards 2025 were announced on Saturday afternoon. These awards put innovative creators and products in the spotlight.

The Innovation Award for Best Maker 2025 was presented to “AstroNav” by Youp Houtkamp. “His passion for technology and the enthusiasm with which Youp conceives and develops ideas is an example and inspiration for young people. In Brainport Eindhoven alone, 50,000 new engineers will be needed over the next ten years,” according to the jury.

AstroNav is an advanced flight controller for hobby model rockets, with live telemetry via a portable base station. The system was developed for students and others who want to gain more control over their rocket launches. According to the jury, the user-friendly and expandable design offers “plenty of opportunities for experimentation and education.”

Best Product 2025

The “Music for Everyone” project by the ‘My Breath My Music’ foundation received the Innovation Award for Best Product 2025. It is an initiative of breathing therapist Ruud van der Wel. The jury praised the connecting factor that the project brings, saying, “It’s wonderful how technology is being used to really support others and offer new opportunities”.

The project makes music accessible to children and adults with severe physical or multiple disabilities. With specially developed instruments, such as the Magic Flute and the GroovTube, they can still make music and actively participate in musical activities.

Festival

Maker Days Eindhoven is a “creative festival for curious minds”. For two days, Eindhoven’s Town Hall and Town Hall Square are transformed into a ‘discovery lab’ bfull of workshops, demonstrations and installations. Visitors of all ages can try their hand at 3D printing, soldering, robotics, VR and more.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya