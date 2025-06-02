Growth rate of international students falls, except at TU/e

In the academic year 2024-2025, the Netherlands had 3% more international diploma students than the previous year. This is the smallest growth rate in a decade. Eindhoven University of Technology saw a 24% increase in new enrolments.

This is according to the annual survey by Nuffic, an organisation for internationalisation in education. Diploma students continue their studies here after obtaining a diploma, for example, for a master’s degree. According to the survey, the number of new enrolments of international students is also stagnating. The increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year is the smallest increase since 2007-2008.

Engineering

In the engineering sector, however, there has been a significant increase in the number of students. Eindhoven University of Technology has a 24% increase in new enrolments. TU Delft has a rise of 21%. ‘Given the labour market shortages in engineering, this could be good news for the economy in the future,’ says Nuffic researcher Jonatan Weenink.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya Dobrikova