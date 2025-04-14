New MBO apprenticeship programme to help fill tech vacancies

A new educational programme at Eindhoven’s Summa College should ensure that soon more MBO students choose to work at one of the many technology companies in the region. There is currently a shortage of technicians in the Brainport region in various fields.

This is a broad orientation programme where MBO students can learn about various technical disciplines, such as electrical and installation technology, metal technology or engineering. This should enable students to make a more informed choice for their course of study. This should ultimately lead to an MBO diploma and a corresponding job in the region.

Beethoven

The teaching programme is a result of the so-called Beethoven deal. This involves business and governments (national and local) investing in the region to keep valuable companies like chip machine manufacturer ASML in the Netherlands and to keep up with the rapid growth of the high-tech region. One of the pillars within the Beethoven deal is attracting and training technical talent. Summa College’s programme, which starts in September, should contribute to this.

Lessons are offered at various locations of the Eindhoven MBO institution. Besides education, there are also opportunities for internships, company visits and workshops.

